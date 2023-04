(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is discussing security with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Minsk on Monday, the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported.

TheRussian minister has arrived in the Belarusian capital in the development of recent agreements between the heads of the two states.