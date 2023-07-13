Open Menu

Lukashenko Signs Bill On Minsk Joining Int'l Treaties Within SCO Into Law - Gov't Portal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Lukashenko Signs Bill on Minsk Joining Int'l Treaties Within SCO Into Law - Gov't Portal

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed the bill on the republic's accession to the international treaties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the documents on the national legal portal showed on Thursday.

The document was approved by the republic's lower and upper houses on June 30.

In particular, the law specifies that "the Republic of Belarus, as part of the process for obtaining the status of a member state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, joins" a number of treaties adopted by the SCO member nations.

Among the signed documents are the Charter of the SCO, signed in St. Petersburg on June 7, 2022, and amendments, the Shanghai Convention on Combating Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism signed in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, and amendments, as well as the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, signed in St.

Petersburg on June 7, 2002, and amendments.

In early July, Belarus signed a memorandum of commitment in order to obtain the status of a member state of the organization, according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council. Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra then said that Belarus will join the SCO as a full-fledged member at the next summit in 2024.

Belarus currently has the status of an observer. Last July, Minsk applied for the status of a full-fledged member of the organization.

Related Topics

India Minsk Shanghai New Delhi St. Petersburg Belarus June July Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

1 hour ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

3 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

3 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

3 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

3 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

3 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

3 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

3 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

3 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World