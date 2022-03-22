Lukashenko Signs Decree Regulating Internet News Aggregators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday signed a decree on internet news aggregators to prevent them from posting content from restricted websites, the presidential office said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday signed a decree on internet news aggregators to prevent them from posting content from restricted websites, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed on March 22 a decree 'On news aggregators in the global computer network Internet.' The decree aims to prevent the possibility of owners of news aggregators from circulating content from internet sites, in respect of which, per the law, it was decided to limit access to them," the office said in a statement.

The document is drafted to increase the quality and accessibility of information provided by news aggregators to citizens, as well as to protect social and state interests in that section of information space, according to the office.

The decree also puts forward grounds, conditions and procedures for carrying out response measures against owners in the event of violations.