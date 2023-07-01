Open Menu

Lukashenko Signs Law Enabling Ban Of Unfriendly Countries' Media - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 08:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday signed a law unlocking the possibility of closing Belarus to the media of countries which Minsk believes are being unfriendly toward its own media, the state-run Belta news agency reported, citing his office.

The law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Belarus 'On Mass Media'" is aimed at improving the mechanisms for the protection of national interests in the media sphere, as well as at expanding the instruments for responding to unfriendly actions against Belarus, the news agency said.

The law also reportedly expands the list of criteria for revoking a media's license and restricting access to its internet editions as well the responsibilities of owners of internet sites rebroadcasting tv or radio products.

When the bill was introduced to Belarusian parliament in April, lawmaker Lilia Ananich said it would become a tool for symmetric response to foreign restrictions against Belarusian media, where the decision to respond will be made by the ministry of foreign affairs and the implementation will be carried out by the ministry of information.

