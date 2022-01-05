UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Signs Law On Belarusian Citizens' Genocide During World War II

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Lukashenko Signs Law on Belarusian Citizens' Genocide During World War II



MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a law on genocide of the Belarusian people during World War II, the president's press service said on Wednesday.

"Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a law 'On genocide of the Belarusian people'," the statement read.

The law recognized the genocide of the Belarusian people committed by Nazi criminals and their associates during World War II and the post-war period until 1951. The law defined the Belarusian people as all Soviet citizens living on the territory of Belarus at the time. The law established the criminal liability for public denial of the genocide through media and internet sources.

The law is aimed to help unite the Belarusian people and prevent distortion of the war's results, the statement read.

