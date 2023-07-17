Open Menu

Lukashenko Signs Law On Ratification Of Deal With Russia On Centers For Military Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Lukashenko Signs Law on Ratification of Deal With Russia on Centers for Military Training

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law on ratification of the Minsk-Moscow agreement on combat training centers for joint training of military personnel, his press office said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law on ratification of the Minsk-Moscow agreement on combat training centers for joint training of military personnel, his press office said on Monday.

"Belarus has ratified an agreement with Russia on the establishment and operation of combat training centers for joint training of military personnel of the armed forces. The relevant law was signed by the head of state, Alexander Lukashenko," the office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus Agreement

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

20 minutes ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

17 minutes ago
 Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year ..

Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year's Time - Poll

28 minutes ago
 Speaker Balochistan Assembly directs BDA to extend ..

Speaker Balochistan Assembly directs BDA to extend employees contracts

17 minutes ago
Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Jap ..

UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Japan Business Forum

35 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam residential development valued ..

35 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali refute ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali refutes ransom demands

16 minutes ago
 Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crim ..

Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crimea bridge

16 minutes ago
 1289 police officers, personnel promoted to next r ..

1289 police officers, personnel promoted to next ranks

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World