Lukashenko Signs Law on Ratification of Deal With Russia on Centers for Military Training

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law on ratification of the Minsk-Moscow agreement on combat training centers for joint training of military personnel, his press office said on Monday.

"Belarus has ratified an agreement with Russia on the establishment and operation of combat training centers for joint training of military personnel of the armed forces. The relevant law was signed by the head of state, Alexander Lukashenko," the office said in a statement.