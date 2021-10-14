Lukashenko Signs Law to Suspend Readmission Agreement With EU - Legal Internet Portal

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law to suspend the readmission agreement with the EU.

The document was published on Thursday on the country's national legal internet portal.

The relevant bill was adopted by the lower house of the country's parliament on October 4, 2021, and on the same day it was approved by the upper house of parliament.