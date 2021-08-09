Lukashenko Slams London as US' Stooge Following New Sanctions on Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko qualified the United Kingdom as a US sidekick after London introduced a new package of financial, trade and aviation restrictions on Minsk.

"Who is introducing economic sanctions, the UK? Get real! Choke on these UK sanctions.

We have not known the UK for thousands years and we do not want to know you. You are nothing more than a US sidekick," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.