Lukashenko Slams West for Refusing to Investigate Ryanair Incident

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that the West refuses to investigate the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk, Belarus' tv news Agency, which is part of the Belteleradiocompany state media holding, reported.

"I acted legitimately, I was protecting people, I acted in line with all the international rules. The plane was reversed close to the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant. What if the NPP safety systems were put on full alert?" Lukashenko went on to say.