Lukashenko Speaks Out About Planned Attempts on His Life - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the people detained for plotting a coup in the country had several plans of action, including an assassination attempt at the May 9 parade and an attack on his countryside residence, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the people detained for plotting a coup in the country had several plans of action, including an assassination attempt at the May 9 parade and an attack on his countryside residence, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Saturday.

Last week, the Belarusian president revealed that a group of people had been detained for plotting to assassinate him and his children. The State Security Committee (KGB) later said that the plotters, who included both citizens of Belarus and foreigners, had planned and started to implement the plan to physically eliminate Lukashenko and his family members, ultimately pursuing to organize a coup and seize power.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the Polesia reserve, Lukashenko elaborated on how the plotters where planning to carry it out.

According to the president, the idea of assassinating him at the Victory Parade on May 9 was scrapped due to it being hard to implement. The plan to attack the presidential motorcade was found wanting as well, as vehicles move too fast, even though the plotters managed to acquire grenade launchers for that purpose.

The third scenario involved an armed attack against the president's countryside residence, with $10 million allotted for the entire operation and $1 million separately as the sniper's bounty.

Lukashenko also boasted that a secret service agent had infiltrated the conspiracy, posing as a sell-out general.