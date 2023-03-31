Lukashenko Suggests Banning 'Childfree Lifestyle' in Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday suggested banning what he described as Western propaganda for voluntary childlessness.

"This Western childfree lifestyle and any attempts to promote the image of a childless couple in our information and cultural spaces should be stopped ... Such an ideology should be outlawed," he said in an address to the nation.

Lukashenko blamed the declining fertility rate in the country on the generation of adults who grew up in a sheltered environment and wanted to live for themselves as long as they could.

"There is such a trend. It is dangerous. This attitude has to change," the president insisted.

He said that older generations needed to explain to the erring younger generation that gaining experience and hoarding riches was "useless" if there was no one to pass them on to, and that they could not delay having a baby forever.