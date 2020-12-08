Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has suggested making All Belarusian People's Assembly a constitutional body, official news agency Belta reported on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has suggested making All Belarusian People's Assembly a constitutional body, official news agency Belta reported on Tuesday.

Lukashenko has previously presented his vision of the power balance "the government submits [a proposal], the parliament discusses it until there's agreement, if it's a law the head of state either signs it or rejects it if the principles determined by the All Belarusian People's Assembly are broken."