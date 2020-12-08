UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Suggests Making All Belarusian People's Assembly Constitutional Body

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:32 PM

Lukashenko Suggests Making All Belarusian People's Assembly Constitutional Body

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has suggested making All Belarusian People's Assembly a constitutional body, official news agency Belta reported on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has suggested making All Belarusian People's Assembly a constitutional body, official news agency Belta reported on Tuesday.

Lukashenko has previously presented his vision of the power balance "the government submits [a proposal], the parliament discusses it until there's agreement, if it's a law the head of state either signs it or rejects it if the principles determined by the All Belarusian People's Assembly are broken."

Related Topics

Assembly Parliament All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancin ..

2 minutes ago

Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai

7 minutes ago

UK Health Secretary Expects COVID-19 Restrictions ..

3 minutes ago

Japan May Ease Tax Burden for Companies That Inves ..

3 minutes ago

Forty-One Terror Attacks Prevented in Russia in 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Sixteen Taliban Members Killed, 11 Injured in Cent ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.