Lukashenko Supporters, Opposition Hold Mass Rallies In Minsk

Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Lukashenko Supporters, Opposition Hold Mass Rallies in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A mass rally in support of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was held in rainy Minsk on Tuesday evening, while opposition gathered in another part of the capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The pro-Lukashenko rally took place near the Kamarouski market. It started at 7:00 p.m. (16:00 GMT) and lasted an hour and a half. Despite rain, almost the entire area near the market was filled with people, many of whom were carrying national flags.

Loudspeakers broadcast patriotic songs. People's artists of Belarus, who performed songs during the rally, and ordinary demonstrators addressed the crowd, speaking up on the latest developments.

Lukashenko's supporters repeatedly chanted: "For Batka!" referring to Lukashenko as a "father," and "We will not give up [the country]!" Videos about Belarus were streamed on a large screen of the market building.

The rally ended with the crowd singing the national anthem. At that moment, the facade of the market building lit up in the colors of the national flag. No police reinforcements were seen in the area.

Separately, several thousand people gathered for an opposition rally at central Independence square to mark unofficial 29th Independence Day, when the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic declared state sovereignty.

The demonstrators carrying opposition white-red-white flags sang songs and chanted slogans. The rally finished, but people remained on the square. Police, via loudspeakers, urge them to disperse, but do not intervene.

Mass protests broke out in Belarus after the August 9 election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term with 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition challenged the outcome, claiming that candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is the true victor.

In the first days of the rallies, security forces used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, but the heavy use of force has since stopped.

According to official data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the early days of the unrest. Many of them have since been released. Hundreds of others, including more than 150 law enforcement officers, were injured, and three protesters died.

