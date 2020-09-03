UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Swaps Offices Of Minsk Mayor, Deputy Prime Minister - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:00 PM

Lukashenko Swaps Offices of Minsk Mayor, Deputy Prime Minister - State Media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday swapped offices of the Minsk mayor and deputy prime minister, the state-run Belta news agency said.

According to the agency, Anatoly Sivak, who headed the Minsk City Executive Committee, has been appointed as a deputy prime minister, while Vladimir Kukharev, who was a deputy prime minister, has been appointed as the chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee.

More Stories From World

