Lukashenko Sworn-In as Belarusian President - Belta

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in as the president of Belarus on Wednesday, Belta news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, several hundred people are present at the inauguration, including officials, lawmakers, athletes and media personalities.