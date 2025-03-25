Lukashenko sworn in for new term as Belarus' president

MOSCOW Mar 25 (AA/APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Mar, 2025) Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday was sworn in for the seventh time as the president of Belarus.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the Ceremonial Hall, the largest venue within the Palace of Independence in Minsk, the country’s capital.

Over 1,100 guests were invited to attend the event.

Just moments before Lukashenko's arrival, the national flag of the Republic of Belarus and the presidential standard were brought into the hall.

With his right hand on the Constitution, Lukashenko took the oath of office, followed by the national anthem.

The chairman of the Central Election Commission then presented Lukashenko with the official certificate.

Lukashenko was elected president in the Jan. 26 elections where he received over 5.1 million votes, or nearly 87% of the total votes cast.

The commission officially certified the election results at a meeting on Feb. 3.