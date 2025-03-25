Open Menu

Lukashenko Sworn In For New Term As Belarus' President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Lukashenko sworn in for new term as Belarus' president

MOSCOW Mar 25 (AA/APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Mar, 2025) Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday was sworn in for the seventh time as the president of Belarus.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the Ceremonial Hall, the largest venue within the Palace of Independence in Minsk, the country’s capital.

Over 1,100 guests were invited to attend the event.

Just moments before Lukashenko's arrival, the national flag of the Republic of Belarus and the presidential standard were brought into the hall.

With his right hand on the Constitution, Lukashenko took the oath of office, followed by the national anthem.

The chairman of the Central Election Commission then presented Lukashenko with the official certificate.

Lukashenko was elected president in the Jan. 26 elections where he received over 5.1 million votes, or nearly 87% of the total votes cast.

The commission officially certified the election results at a meeting on Feb. 3.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

1 hour ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

2 hours ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

3 hours ago
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

3 hours ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

3 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

3 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

4 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From World