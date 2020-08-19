UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Tasks Belarus Foreign Ministry With Warning West Of Responsibility For Riots

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Lukashenko Tasks Belarus Foreign Ministry With Warning West of Responsibility for Riots

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko tasked the Foreign Ministry with briefing Western partners on the situation in Belarus and warning them of responsibility for fanning the protests.

"You should just tell them what happens in Belarus.

[German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, [French President Emmanuel] Macron, [Polish President Andrzej] Duda, [Lithuanian President Gitanas] Nauseda, [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy should get this information, they should know what happens in Belarus, they should be aware of the official stand. You should warn them about the responsibility for instigating unrest. Sponsoring protests is seen as instigation, and we see today that it continues," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state news agency Belta.

