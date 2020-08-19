UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Tasks Defense Ministry With Tracking NATO Troops Movement To Poland, Lithuania

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Lukashenko Tasks Defense Ministry With Tracking NATO Troops Movement to Poland, Lithuania

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told the Defense Ministry to monitor the movement of the NATO troops toward neighboring Poland and Lithuania.

"The Defense Ministry should pay special attention to the movements of NATO troops to Poland and Lithuania.

We must monitor their movements and their plans," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

The Belarusian president ordered the border security forces to ensure that no "militants or arms" or funding for unrest could enter the country.

Related Topics

NATO Militants Poland Lithuania Border

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

39 minutes ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

59 minutes ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.