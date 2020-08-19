Lukashenko Tasks Defense Ministry With Tracking NATO Troops Movement to Poland, Lithuania

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told the Defense Ministry to monitor the movement of the NATO troops toward neighboring Poland and Lithuania.

"The Defense Ministry should pay special attention to the movements of NATO troops to Poland and Lithuania.

We must monitor their movements and their plans," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

The Belarusian president ordered the border security forces to ensure that no "militants or arms" or funding for unrest could enter the country.