Lukashenko Tells Lavrov Problems in Russia-Belarus Relations to Be Solved

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Friday, at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that the countries would succeed in solving problems casting a shadow over the bilateral relations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Friday, at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that the countries would succeed in solving problems casting a shadow over the bilateral relations.

Lavrov is currently paying a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

"We will manage to solve the existing problems in the relations between Belarus and Russia," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta state news agency.