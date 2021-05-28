Lukashenko tells Putin West is seeking to 'rock the boat' in Belarus

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Friday told Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the West was seeking to stir unrest in his post-Soviet country amid a global outcry over the forced diversion of a plane

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Friday told Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the West was seeking to stir unrest in his post-Soviet country amid a global outcry over the forced diversion of a plane.

"An attempt is under way to rock the boat to reach the level of last August," Lukashenko said, referring to the outbreak of protests against his regime.