Lukashenko Thanks Belarusian Workers Who Refrain From Striking

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday thanked the country's workers who decided against joining the strikes and expressed concern that some of them may face pressure.

"Threats and attacks on workers at plants, management, we are concerned about that. Before and after the work starts, they have to go through an aggressive crowd at the entrance. It's like gestapo. I just want to offer a lot of gratitude to the workers and ask them not to hide their eyes looking down," Lukashenko said.

Large protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9.

According to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko was re-elected with 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition believes that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.

During the first few days, the law enforcement officers quelled the protests using tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullet. Then they stopped using force to disperse the rallies. According to the official data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the first few days. Hundreds of people, including more than 120 law enforcement officers, were injured in the protests, the Interior Ministry said. Two protesters died.