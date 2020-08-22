Lukashenko Thanks CSTO for Support But Says Belarus Can Solve Crisis on Its Own

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday thanked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states for their support but said that Belarus can solve the ongoing crisis on its own.

"Both the leadership of our country and the leadership of the CSTO members have taken a firm position on supporting Belarus and making sure that the country is not abused. I am grateful to the heads of those states that support Belarus today. But I am sure we can handle the situation ourselves," Lukashenko said during a pro-government rally in the Belarusian city of Grodno, as broadcast by the Russian Ruptly video news agency.