UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Thanks Hungary's Orban For Visiting Belarus Despite Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 06:55 PM

Lukashenko Thanks Hungary's Orban for Visiting Belarus Despite Pandemic

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday for visiting Minsk despite the coronavirus pandemic

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday for visiting Minsk despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Orban arrived in Belarus for a first official visit.

"I want to congratulate you. You are reopening to the whole world old-new routes after what we thought was a terrible epidemic. And I want to thank you for opening this route by arriving in Belarus. I do not think it makes sense for us to say a lot of words in terms of getting acquainted with each other. Albeit in absentia, we know each other well, and we have met many times at international forums and conferences," Lukashenko told Orban.

According to the president, nationals of Belarus know Hungary very well, as the two had close cooperation back in Soviet times.

"I am well aware of the opportunities, potential and the degree of cooperation between the USSR and Hungary that was in the last century. This is a country with the highest level of development and, hence, a huge potential," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader went on to note that the current level of bilateral trade, economic and political relations does not correspond to their real potential, and trade, which now amounts to $255 million, should be increased.

Lukashenko also stressed the need to step up trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union. The president assured the Hungarian prime minister that "if we agree on something, Belarus will faithfully implement these agreements."

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister World European Union Visit Minsk Belarus Hungary Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy till 20202 cricket ..

20 minutes ago

Etihad Airways lands in Cuba for first time, addin ..

57 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Brazilian FM review bilateral ..

57 minutes ago

District admin retrieves state land

47 seconds ago

72 shops sealed over non-implementation of SOPs

49 seconds ago

Media play key role in development of a country: G ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.