MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday for visiting Minsk despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Orban arrived in Belarus for a first official visit.

"I want to congratulate you. You are reopening to the whole world old-new routes after what we thought was a terrible epidemic. And I want to thank you for opening this route by arriving in Belarus. I do not think it makes sense for us to say a lot of words in terms of getting acquainted with each other. Albeit in absentia, we know each other well, and we have met many times at international forums and conferences," Lukashenko told Orban.

According to the president, nationals of Belarus know Hungary very well, as the two had close cooperation back in Soviet times.

"I am well aware of the opportunities, potential and the degree of cooperation between the USSR and Hungary that was in the last century. This is a country with the highest level of development and, hence, a huge potential," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader went on to note that the current level of bilateral trade, economic and political relations does not correspond to their real potential, and trade, which now amounts to $255 million, should be increased.

Lukashenko also stressed the need to step up trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union. The president assured the Hungarian prime minister that "if we agree on something, Belarus will faithfully implement these agreements."