Lukashenko Thanks Putin For Decency, Support After Election
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:44 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday for his decency and support after the August presidential election.
"First of all, I would like to thank you ...
Not for implementing the agreements, this is natural. You have been acting in a very decent and humane manner. So, I thank you personally and all the Russians who supported us in this post-election period," Lukashenko told the Russian leader during their negotiations, which are currently underway in the Russian resort city of Sochi.