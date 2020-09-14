Lukashenko Thanks Putin for Decency, Support After Election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday for his decency and support after the August presidential election

"First of all, I would like to thank you ...

Not for implementing the agreements, this is natural. You have been acting in a very decent and humane manner. So, I thank you personally and all the Russians who supported us in this post-election period," Lukashenko told the Russian leader during their negotiations, which are currently underway in the Russian resort city of Sochi.