Lukashenko Thanks Putin For Supporting Cooperation In Aircraft Construction

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting cooperation in the aircraft industry.

"Thank you for supporting cooperation in the aircraft industry.

We have civilian and military aircraft factories," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg. The video of the meeting was published by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel close to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

According to Lukashenko, Russia and Belarus can do a lot in terms of cooperation, "especially since they are in demand for the Russian aircraft industry."

