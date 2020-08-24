UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Thanks Security Forces Near Presidential Palace, Says Will Deal With Protesters

Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday during his visit to the presidential palace in Minsk got outside the cordon and thanked the security forces for their work, promising to deal with protesters, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is related to the president's press office, reported.

Opposition protesters have earlier approached Lukashenko's residence, which is guarded by security officers. The entrance to the palace is guarded by riot police with special equipment.

According to a video posted by Pul Pervogo, the security forces told Lukashenko that they would be with him until the end, to which the president responded that he would deal with the situation and thanked them.

"We will deal with them [protesters]," Lukashenko added.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that its key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

