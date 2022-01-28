UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Threatens Lithuania To Terminate Export Transition Via Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Lukashenko Threatens Lithuania to Terminate Export Transition via Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned Lithuania that restriction of Belarusian exports by Vilnius will force Minsk to refocus its cargoes to Russian ports and prohibit Lithuanian exports through its territory

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned Lithuania that restriction of Belarusian exports by Vilnius will force Minsk to refocus its cargoes to Russian ports and prohibit Lithuanian exports through its territory.

Lukashenko pointed out that Lithuania impedes access of Belarusian exports to the loading ports.

"Why are you (Lithuania) fighting with Belarus...

You're just heading towards a war, first economic, tomorrow hot... Your own people will not support you, you will ruin the port industry ... If we agree now with Russia ... we will load both Belarusian and Russian goods in Russian ports," Lukashenko told lawmakers.

"We will prevent your exports through Belarus... As long as this insanity is still manageable, let's return to normal cooperation," Lukashenko added.

He stressed that Lithuania will certainly not be a winner in the Belarusian-Lithuanian economic confrontation.

