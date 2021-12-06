UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko To Address Nation, Parliament In January - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 01:56 PM

Lukashenko to Address Nation, Parliament in January - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will address people and parliament in January with an annual message, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will address people and parliament in January with an annual message, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, said on Monday.

The publication does not provide more details.

Related Topics

Parliament January

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 32,136 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 32,136 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

34 seconds ago
 South African Ambassador Calls Omicron-Related Tra ..

South African Ambassador Calls Omicron-Related Travel Bans Discriminatory

41 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 88908 cusecs water

IRSA releases 88908 cusecs water

6 minutes ago
 Saint-Gobain group expands hold in construction ch ..

Saint-Gobain group expands hold in construction chemicals

6 minutes ago
 European equities climb at open 6th Dec, 2021

European equities climb at open 6th Dec, 2021

6 minutes ago
 Open court held in sukkur

Open court held in sukkur

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.