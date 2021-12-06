Lukashenko To Address Nation, Parliament In January - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 01:56 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will address people and parliament in January with an annual message, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, said on Monday.
The publication does not provide more details.