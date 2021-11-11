Lukashenko to Be Briefed on Optimization of Belarusian Embassies - Makei

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will be informed about the optimization of work of Belarusian diplomatic missions abroad in a few days, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will be informed about the optimization of work of Belarusian diplomatic missions abroad in a few days, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik.

"You know, we are working on the issue of optimizing our missions abroad, and I will be frank, we have made a decision to reduce the number of our missions abroad in some European countries by sending these employees to work in the countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America. This process is underway now, literally in a few days we will report on the results of our work to the president of Belarus," Makei said.

The top diplomat added that refusal by some western countries to present credentials to Belarusian diplomats upon arrival is "unacceptable."