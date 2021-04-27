YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has not made up his mind yet about whether he will attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow, the nation's ambassador said, adding a decision will likely be announced next week.

"I think the decision will definitely be made next week.

The presidents [of Belarus and Russia] apparently discussed this topic during a meeting on April 22," Vladimir Semashko said.

The ambassador told reporters in Yekaterinburg that Lukashenko will stay in Belarus for Victory Day celebrations if his government decides to hold a parade in Minsk. Many former Soviet republics celebrate the end of World War Two on May 9.