Lukashenko To Decide On Moscow's Victory Day Parade Attendance Next Week - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Lukashenko to Decide on Moscow's Victory Day Parade Attendance Next Week - Ambassador

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has not made up his mind yet about whether he will attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow, the nation's ambassador said, adding a decision will likely be announced next week.

"I think the decision will definitely be made next week.

The presidents [of Belarus and Russia] apparently discussed this topic during a meeting on April 22," Vladimir Semashko said.

The ambassador told reporters in Yekaterinburg that Lukashenko will stay in Belarus for Victory Day celebrations if his government decides to hold a parade in Minsk. Many former Soviet republics celebrate the end of World War Two on May 9.

