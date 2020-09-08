UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko To Give Big Interview On Tuesday - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Lukashenko to Give Big Interview on Tuesday - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will give a "big interview" on pressing matters later on Tuesday, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel reported.

According to the Telegram channel, the president will provide frank answers to the "burning issues.

" The name of the media outlet that will interview Lukashenko was not disclosed.

In early August, Lukashenko gave an interview to Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Grodon. The long conversation focused on Lukashenko's relations with global leaders, Belarus' fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and a wide range of personal issues.

Related Topics

Belarus August Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Roof collapse in Taxali: Six people dead, four inj ..

25 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE has built smart, resilient learni ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 8, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

12 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.