Lukashenko to Give Big Interview on Tuesday - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will give a "big interview" on pressing matters later on Tuesday, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel reported.

According to the Telegram channel, the president will provide frank answers to the "burning issues.

" The name of the media outlet that will interview Lukashenko was not disclosed.

In early August, Lukashenko gave an interview to Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Grodon. The long conversation focused on Lukashenko's relations with global leaders, Belarus' fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and a wide range of personal issues.