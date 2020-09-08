Lukashenko to Give Big Interview on Tuesday

In-Chief Margarita Simonyan on upcoming interview in para 3, quote in para 4)

MINSK, September 8 (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will give a "big interview" on pressing matters later on Tuesday.

According to the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, which is the unofficial press service of Lukashenko's office, the president will provide frank answers to the "burning issues."

RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said that she would be one of the interviewers to talk to Lukashenko in Minsk, jointly with journalists Anton Vernitsky from Channel One, Evgeny Rozhkov from Rossiya 1 and Roman Babayan from NTV.

"Anton Vernitsky, Evgeny Rozhkov, Roman Babayan and me will take the interview," Simonyan told Sputnik.

In a big pre-election interview to Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon in early August, Lukashenko focused on his relations with global leaders, Belarus' fight against the coronavirus pandemic and a wide range of personal issues.