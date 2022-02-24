Lukashenko to Hold Meeting With Military - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold an urgent meeting with the military, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, which is linked to Lukashenko's press service, said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold an urgent meeting with the military, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, which is linked to Lukashenko's press service, said on Thursday.

"Lukashenko convenes an urgent meeting with the military. The meeting at the Palace of Independence will begin in an hour," the statement says.