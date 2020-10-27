UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko To Hold Preparatory Meeting On All-Belarusian People's Assembly On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:13 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting with eight state officials on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, the unofficial press service of the presidential office, reported

The meeting will start anytime from now, according to the portal.

It is expected to be attended by presidential press secretary Natalya Eismont, Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Kukharev, First Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Ryzhenkov, special assistant to president Viktor Sheiman, State Secretary of the Security Council Valery Vakulchik, Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the Council Natalya Kochanova, as well as Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.

The All-Belarusian People's Assembly is a general meeting of the Belarusian government with industry leaders and high-ranking officials from every sector of the government.

Belarus has been mired in mass protests since the declaration of Lukashenko's victory in the August 9 presidential election, which was contested by the country's opposition parties.

