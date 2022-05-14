Lukashenko to Hold Talks With Putin in Moscow During Upcoming CSTO Summit - Press Office

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit on May 16, the press service of Belarusian leader said on Saturday.

"President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Russia. On May 16, the head of state will take part in the 'Meeting of Leaders' of the CSTO countries in Moscow. The event coincides with the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the organization," the press service stated.

The leaders are expected to exchange views on the current situation in the region and on the international arena, as well as to discuss joint response measures to various challenges and threats.

The press service added that the negotiations will be held in the bilateral format and one of the main topics of the talks will be related to "intensifying cooperation and joint work on import substitution."

