Lukashenko to Inspect Belarusian-Russian Exercises at Asipovichy Training Ground - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will inspect the course of the joint Belarusian-Russian military exercise at the Asipovichy military training ground, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo close to Lukashenko's press office said on Thursday.

Rocket troops, artillery, and aviation of the Union State, as well as units of the airborne troops of the Russian armed forces will take part in the tactical exercise, the news outlet added.