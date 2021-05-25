Lukashenko to Make Statement on Wednesday on Current Issues - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet with lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the country, the state-run news agency Belta reported on Tuesday.

According to Belta, the Belarusian lawmakers have made a request for a meeting.

On Monday, the media reported that the president will deliver an address on Tuesday.