Lukashenko To Make Statement On Wednesday On Current Issues - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:10 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet with lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the country, the state-run news agency Belta reported on Tuesday.
According to Belta, the Belarusian lawmakers have made a request for a meeting.
On Monday, the media reported that the president will deliver an address on Tuesday.