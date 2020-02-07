(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Russia's resort city of Sochi to discuss bilateral issues, including cooperation and integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

The Belarusian president also intends to discuss some outstanding issues regarding oil supplies and road maps for further integration within the union, saying that it is "the moment of truth" in the bilateral relations.

The leaders' previous meeting took place last December and also focused on integration and energy issues. The presidents managed to iron out differences on issues ranging from customs to electricity, oil and gas. The meeting marked the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.