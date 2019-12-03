Lukashenko to Meet With Putin by End of Week After Medvedev-Rumas Talks - Press Secretary

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to talk place by the end of this week, following the meeting of the prime ministers of both countries, Lukashenko's press secretary Natalya Eismont said on Tuesday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is scheduled to meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Rumas, on December 6

"A meeting between the presidents of Belarus and Russia is planned for the end of this week. Before this, a round of talks between the prime ministers of the two countries will take place and they will report the results of those talks to their [corresponding] heads of states," Eismont said.