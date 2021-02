Lukashenko to Meet With Putin Next Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, Telegram channel Pool Pervogo, which is known as an unofficial presidential press service, reported Thursday.

There was no exact date of the meeting or any other details.