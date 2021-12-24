Lukashenko to Meet with Putin on December 29 in Saint Petersburg - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will visit Russia on December 28-29 and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Friday.

According to Belta, Lukashenko will participate in the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States on December 28, and hold a meeting with Putin on the day after.