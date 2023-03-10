Lukashenko to Pay Official Visit to Iran From March 12-13 - Office

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Iran from March 12-13, the office the Belarusian leader said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Iran from March 12-13, the office the Belarusian leader said on Friday.

"In Tehran, the head of the Belarusian state will hold talks with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi," the office said.

The main topic of the talks in Tehran will be the development of interaction across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with an emphasis on trade and economic cooperation.

"The meeting of the presidents will be held in a narrow and expanded format with the participation of members of delegations. The parties will discuss the implementation of projects in the fields of industry, agriculture, transport and logistics. Special attention will be paid to the situation in the region and in the world as a whole," Lukashenko's office explained.