Lukashenko to Pay Official Visit to Serbia From December 2-3 - Press Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Serbia from December 2-3 to discuss bilateral cooperation with his Serbian counterpart, the Belarusian leader's press service said on Friday.

"In Belgrade, Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. At meetings in both narrow and extended formats, the two leaders will discuss the development of political dialogue and economic cooperation between the countries," the press service said, adding that the presidents would focus on the turnover increase, the initiatives to create joint production and launch investment projects.

Lukashenko's press service noted that the heads of state would also discuss the regional and international agenda, and sign a set of documents at the end of the session.

According to the presidential press service, Lukashenko is planning to meet with Serbian Parliament Speaker Maja Gojkovic and lawmakers of the supreme legislative and constitutional body.

The Belarus-Serbian Forum is also set to take place in Belgrade next week. The sides expect to sign several commercial contracts and agreements.

Relations between Belarus and Serbia are on the rise, in particular in the economic sector. In June, Vucic visited his Belarusian counterpart during the second European Games in Minsk. Lukashenko noted that he had greeted the Serbian president in his working cabinet, where only his close friends could enter.