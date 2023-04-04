Lukashenko to Pay Working Visit to Russia From April 5-6 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Belorusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Russia from April-5-6 to discuss international and security issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the Belorusian presidential press service, reported on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Lukashenko and Putin will hold a meeting to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral interest.

On Thursday, the Belarusian leader will take part in a session of Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia. The representatives of the two countries will discuss the implementation of the main provisions of the treaty on the establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023, as well as the development of a joint security strategy, the media reported.