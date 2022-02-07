UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko To Present Putin With Data On Belarus Opposition Funding By Russian Businessmen

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Lukashenko to Present Putin With Data on Belarus Opposition Funding by Russian Businessmen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he had prepared documents for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the financing of the Belarusian opposition by Russian businessmen.

"(Opposition Telegram channels) are funded through certain channels by Russian businessmen," Lukashenko told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube, adding he is ready to hand over the relevant information to Putin.

The leader added he would send Putin the relevant document after the latter's return from his visit to China.

"I will send to Putin, let him read," he added.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin YouTube From Opposition

Recent Stories

5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

51 seconds ago
 Bottlenecks squeeze German output in December

Bottlenecks squeeze German output in December

53 seconds ago
 PSL 2022: 50 percent vaccinated spectators allowed ..

PSL 2022: 50 percent vaccinated spectators allowed at Gaddafi Stadium

13 minutes ago
 Farrukh condoles over demise of Sanjrani's grandmo ..

Farrukh condoles over demise of Sanjrani's grandmother

54 seconds ago
 IAEA Experts to Visit Japan's Fukushima NPP From F ..

IAEA Experts to Visit Japan's Fukushima NPP From Feb 14-18 to Assess Water Disch ..

56 seconds ago
 Russian, North Korean Diplomats Discuss Pressing G ..

Russian, North Korean Diplomats Discuss Pressing Global Issues - Embassy

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>