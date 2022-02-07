Lukashenko to Present Putin With Data on Belarus Opposition Funding by Russian Businessmen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he had prepared documents for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the financing of the Belarusian opposition by Russian businessmen.

"(Opposition Telegram channels) are funded through certain channels by Russian businessmen," Lukashenko told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube, adding he is ready to hand over the relevant information to Putin.

The leader added he would send Putin the relevant document after the latter's return from his visit to China.

"I will send to Putin, let him read," he added.