Lukashenko to Propose Two-Term Limit on Presidential Service - Political Expert

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will propose a two-term limit on presidential service in the amended constitution, as he sees that this is what the people want, political expert Yury Voskresensky, who was present at Lukashenko's recent talks with the opposition, said on Thursday.

On October 10, Lukashenko visited a detention center in Minsk and held a meeting with opposition supporters who were detained during and after the electoral campaign.

Voskresensky, detained for engaging in riots, was released from custody and placed under house arrest soon after the meeting.

"The president told us that the key amendment he is going to propose is limiting presidency to two terms, as the society is ready for it and he sees that people want it," Voskresensky said at a roundtable meeting.

The political expert stressed that Lukashenko had promised the opposition leaders that the amendments to the main body of law would not be "decorative."