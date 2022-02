Lukashenko to Receive Shoigu During His Working Visit to Minsk - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Minsk as part of a working visit, during which he will hold a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Minsk as part of a working visit, during which he will hold a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"(During the visit) Shoigu will ... be briefed by the command of the Russian grouping on preparations for the joint exercises dubbed 'The Union Determination-2022' (Soyuznaya Reshimost). During the working visit, the Russian defense minister will be received by ... Lukashenko," the ministry said in a statement.