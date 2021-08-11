UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko To See Final Draft Amendments To Belarus' Constitution By September- Commission

Lukashenko to See Final Draft Amendments to Belarus' Constitution by September- Commission

Draft amendments to the Belarusian constitution will be finalized and submitted to President Alexander Lukashenko for consideration by September 1, commission chief and constitutional court chairman Petr Miklashevich said on Wednesday

"Since the presence of uncoordinated comments of commission members shows that the work was not in fact completed, the president instructed the leadership of the constitutional commission to ensure a comprehensive revision of the relevant proposals and to submit the final version of the draft constitution for consideration by the head of state by September 1, 2021," Miklashevich told the commission.

