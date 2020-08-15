UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko to Visit Belarus Defense Ministry's General Staff Later on Saturday

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko will visit the General Staff of the Belarusian Defense Ministry later on Saturday to discuss the current situation in the republic in the light of the recent presidential election and subsequent nationwide protests, Belarusian state-run media reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko will visit the General Staff of the Belarusian Defense Ministry later on Saturday to discuss the current situation in the republic in the light of the recent presidential election and subsequent nationwide protests, Belarusian state-run media reported.

According to Belta news agency, the discussion will be devoted to the possible foreign interference in the Belarusian internal affairs.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko discussed the situation in Belarus with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

