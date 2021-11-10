UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Told Putin About Migrant Crisis On Belarus-Poland Border - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:27 PM

Lukashenko Told Putin About Migrant Crisis on Belarus-Poland Border - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko informed Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent phone conversation about the migrant crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland, they exchanged views, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednedsay.

"This topic was discussed, of course. The Belarusian president ... told his Russian counterpart about the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. They exchanged views," Peskov told reporters.

