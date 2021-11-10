Lukashenko Told Putin About Migrant Crisis on Belarus-Poland Border - Kremlin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko informed Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent phone conversation about the migrant crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland, they exchanged views, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednedsay

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko informed Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent phone conversation about the migrant crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland, they exchanged views, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednedsay.

"This topic was discussed, of course. The Belarusian president ... told his Russian counterpart about the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. They exchanged views," Peskov told reporters.